Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 10

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows 1 in 4 Black people do not plan to get vaccinated, even with whites despite lots of attention on hesitancy among Blacks. Republican men appear the most reluctant.

(Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/03/12/976172586/little-difference-in-vaccine-hesitancy-among-white-and-black-americans-poll-find