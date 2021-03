Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021

In his first primetime speech on Thursday night, President Biden acknowledged the losses the country is reeling from one year into the COVID-19 pandemic while expressing optimism about the steps his administration has taken to move the country towards a sense of normalcy.

