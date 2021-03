Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 22:51 Hits: 14

As Democrats in Congress set their sights on expanding voting rights, the Georgia Democrat says now may be the time to scrap the the Senate rule requiring a 60-vote supermajority to pass legislation.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/11/976109486/sen-raphael-warnock-on-ending-the-filibuster-all-options-must-be-on-the-table