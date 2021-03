Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 12

Trevor Noah doesn't hold back when expressing his faux outrage over all of Biden's "scandals," ranging from insulting the governor of Texas to Dr. Seuss to poor abused, filthy Champ. Open thread below...

