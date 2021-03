Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

Senate Democrats say they're ready to charge ahead on House-passed gun reforms, daring Senate Republicans to oppose legislation that's wildly popular outside the Beltway."The legislative graveyard is over," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542757-schumer-vows-quick-senate-action-on-house-gun-reforms