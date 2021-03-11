The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MyPillow CEO Claims His New Stolen Election 'Evidence' Will 'Wow' SCOTUS 9-0

Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell last month over various statements he made in media appearances, social-media posts and a two-hour “documentary” accusing the company of having stolen the election from Trump. Any normal person facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit would probably not be looking for ways Dominion might add to its claim for damages. But not Lindell! Right Wing Watch caught him doubling down on the kind of behavior that got him sued in the first place. On March 4, Lindell predicted, that “within the next 10 days,” he’d start putting out evidence “every single day, more and more.” Presumably, he plans to put out that evidence on the new social media site he reportedly has in the works after being banned by Twitter and YouTube and Vimeo yanked his previous “documentary.”

