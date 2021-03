Articles

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Wednesday applauded a portion of the American Rescue Plan that provides relief for restaurants after he voted against the COVID-19 relief bill as a whole.Wicker in a tweet celebrated that Congress approved a $28.6...

