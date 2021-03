Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 19:48 Hits: 7

The Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to run the Justice Department. He's vowed to crack down on violent domestic extremists and reduce racial disparities in the justice system.

(Image credit: Demetrius Freeman/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/10/972570212/garland-confirmed-as-attorney-general-5-years-after-thwarted-supreme-court-bid