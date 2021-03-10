Hysterical Mike Lee Blames The Devil For New Voting Rights Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:58 Hits: 3

I can never figure out whether Utah senator Mike Lee really is as stupid and insane as he sounds -- or whether he's just performing for the benefit of his religious conservative base. On Fox & Friends, here's what he has to say about H.R. 1's For the People Act, which makes it easier for everyone to register and vote. "Everything about this bill is rotten to the core. This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself. This takes all sorts of decisions the federal government really has no business making." "Written in hell by the devil himself." Boy, Republicans sound even more desperate than usual. HR1 forbids misinformation that would “impede or prevent another person from exercising the right to vote,” such as false information having to do with “the time or place of holding any election,” or “the qualifications for or restrictions on voter eligibility.” Is that the part that scares him? Or is it the part that sets a national standard to restore voting rights for felons once they've served their time — which is already the law in 18 states, including Mike Lee's own Utah? Maybe it's the part of the bill that lets 16- and 17-year-olds to register to vote as long as they're 18 by Election Day. Because for some reason, young people do not like the Republican party! You know, Mike, when the GOP has so little to offer voters that their only hope of winning is to keep other people from voting, maybe you're the one channeling the devil.

