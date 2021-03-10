Biden Won The 2020 Debates; He'll Ace A Presser, Too

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 15:41 Hits: 3

This is one of Fox News' "most important issues" facing America today: President Biden hasn't done a solo press conference in his first two months in office. This, in addition to fear-mongering over "caravans," freaking out over Pepe Le Pew, and calling the American Rescue Act 'pork.' Right-wing media has no purpose apart from meaningless culture war stories and white nationalist distraction. The same lame idiotic assaults on President Biden that they used throughout the presidential campaign, are now daily fodder on Fox News, Fox Business, CBN, Newsmax, and OANN, as well as on their right-wing websites. Biden's approval ratings on dealing with COVID are through the roof (61%) and the 1.9T rescue bill is even more popular. So they've abandoned all pretense of caring about policy, instead choosing to focus on fighting the culture wars with abandon. KTLA reports: "Overall, 70% of Americans back the Democratic president’s handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans." Instead of explaining what's in the COVID relief bill that will help their viewers, right-wing media is obsessing over President Biden's lack of press conference so far.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/hey-republicans-biden-cleaned-trumps-clock