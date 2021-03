Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 20:31 Hits: 0

The former president is urging supporters to donate to his political action committee, rather than to the Republican Party. Here's why the skirmish matters.

(Image credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/09/975341543/no-more-money-for-rinos-how-trumps-fight-with-the-gop-is-all-about-control