Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 01:35 Hits: 2

The troops were expected to leave the Capitol on March 12, but U.S. Capitol Police last week requested an extension following reports of a potential security threat.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/09/975479113/pentagon-extends-national-guard-presence-at-the-capitol