Idaho Woman Who Livestreamed During The Capitol Riot Now Arrested

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 21:46 Hits: 1

St Cyr posted on social media and was identified by the Idaho Statesman in late January. On Wednesday, multiple authorities came and arrested her. Source: Idaho Statesman A Boise woman has become the third Idaho resident to be arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Yvonne St Cyr, 53, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon on an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, according to a news release from the FBI. The exact charges were not detailed. St Cyr was arrested by members of the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Boise Police Department. As of Thursday afternoon, St Cyr was being held at the Ada County Jail on a federal U.S. Marshals Service hold, according to Patrick Orr, spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Breaking -- FBI says that Boise woman Yvonne St Cyr was taken into custody yesterday after taking part of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.Here's the initial story that will be updated throughout the day https://t.co/lEkfyJQE7Z

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/idaho-woman-who-livestreamed-during