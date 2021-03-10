Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 02:00 Hits: 2

I'm not much for conspiracy theories, but this made me stop and think: Allow me to address the elephant in the Cuomo room: Two of Trump’s friends are vying to become Governor of New York so they can pardon him and his spawn. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) March 3, 2021 Roger Stone targeted New York's last elected governor, Eliot Spitzer, and claims partial responsiblility for Spitzer's downfall in a prostitution scandal, so it's worth at least considering the possibility that something similar is happening to Cuomo. (Two new stories about Cuomo's toxic behavior, in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, have just appeared.)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/cuomo-conspiracy-theory-worth-considering