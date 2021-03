Articles

Tuesday, 09 March 2021

The Biden administration's decision to grant temporary protected status to Venezuelans in the U.S. was applauded in South Florida. That region is home to thousands who fled their home country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/09/975125764/protected-status-extension-applies-to-more-than-300-000-venezuelans