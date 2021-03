Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 16:41 Hits: 5

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General found election mail was delivered on time at a higher rate than regular first-class mail.

(Image credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/09/975198962/postal-service-delivered-vast-majority-of-mail-ballots-on-time-report-finds