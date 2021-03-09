Top Chef Praises Rescue Act For Saving Local Restaurants

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 14:00 Hits: 6

Celebrity chef and Top Chef Judge Tom Colicchio may have been the first invited guest on Fox News that was allowed to praise Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The Top Chef judge formed the Independent Restaurant Coalition which lobbied local, state and federal governments for relief after their businesses were closed by government mandates to slow the spread of the virus. Fox News host Sandra Smith pleasantly asked if the restaurant rescue that is part of Biden's 1.9T COVID bill is a "game changer for the hospitality industry and small local eateries which have been destroyed by the pandemic. "It absolutely is a game changer," Colicchio said. After praising the grassroots efforts to raise awareness and lobby for help for the entire restaurant community, Colicchio thanked the politicians that put together the restaurant provisions in the bill. He continued,. "A big thank you goes out to Senator Schumer because the Restaurant Act was not included in the original $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and Leader Schumer made sure that we were represented."

