FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter After He's Deported From Kenya

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 15:00 Hits: 6

On Jan. 16, Isaac Sturgeon made the FBI's wanted list in connection to the Capitol riot. A week later he was in Kenya. On Saturday, the FBI was there to greet and arrest him at JFK airport after he was deported back to the United States to face charges, a total of eight counts in all. According to this news report from 2019, Sturgeon had trained to join the National Guard and "serve my country" [sic]. A little over a year later we find out he's just another domestic terrorist. Go figure. Source: NY Post A Montana man accused of pushing a metal police barricade into officers during the Capitol siege had been staying in Kenya since January — but was deported back into the waiting arms of the feds over the weekend, according to court documents. Isaac Sturgeon, 32, of Dillon, Montana, was captured on cops’ body-worn cameras allegedly picking up the barricade with other rioters and shoving it into DC Metropolitan Police officers during the Jan. 6 incident, court papers charge. On Jan. 16, the FBI posted a still of the video showing Sturgeon wearing a green jacket, green scarf and grey beanie and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/fbi-arrest-capitol-rioter-after-hes