Conservative Group Promises Billionaire Bucks To Suppress Vote

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 18:01 Hits: 10

Connie Schultz was absolutely right: The fight against voter suppression belongs to all of us. This isn't just a fight for Black people. It's all of us. And if you doubt that, then this news should make it clear just how dire this is. Fox News reports (rather giddily, I might add) that Heritage Action, the ultra-conservative activist arm of the hard-right wing Heritage Foundation has earmarked $10 million to push states to suppress the vote. Which states, you might wonder? And how will they spend that money, you ask? The Billionaire Bucks™ will go to fund digital and television ads, volunteer issue advocacy campaigns and lobbying state legislatures directly. The states targeted? Let's guess. Could they be...Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and Wisconsin? Lest you think they will only spend $10 million, rest assured they will not. They say the $10 million is seed money, with more Billionaire Bucks™ yet to come. In a statement, Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said, "We are working to help state lawmakers restore trust in our elections, ensure transparency, and protect the rights of every American to a fair election. This is our number one priority, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/conservative-group-commits-millions-voter