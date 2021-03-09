Politics Podcast: Cuomo’s Political Future Is Unclear

Articles

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Sunday after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct. But Cuomo has said there is “no way” he will resign.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what Cuomo’s political future may hold and how New Yorkers are reacting to the allegations. Plus, they discuss the push among moderate U.S. Senate Democrats to amend some of the provisions in the American Rescue Plan and exclude an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15. The team also looks at the politics and science behind the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in some states.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-cuomos-political-future-is-unclear/