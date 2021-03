Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for bipartisan support for the upcoming House vote on the Senate-amended legislation. Such support is unlikely, as Republicans are fiercely opposed to the package.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

