Duffy Attacks Cuomo But Donald Just Had 'Engagements With Women'

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy, a former Republican lawmaker, on Sunday defended supporting former President Donald Trump despite numerous sex scandals, which he called "engagements with women." Duffy made the remarks during a debate with Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein about the sexual misconduct allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). "If Andrew Cuomo survives -- and my bet is he will on this term -- he has one person and one person only to thank for that and that's Donald Trump, who lowered the bar as regards dealings with women and dealing with COVID," Goodstein told Duffy. "As regards women, as we famously remember, Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women by the crotch and has cases in court where he's accused of raping one woman and sticking his fingers inside another and other accusations." "Andrew Cuomo didn't follow the H.R. textbook, but certainly what he did pales in comparison," he added. "And I think for Democrats -- for most Democrats -- the experience of Al Franken, where he was run out on accusations and Republicans turned around and embraced somebody who bragged about grabbing women by the crotch and Madison Cawthorn, an incumbent Republican congressman who is accused of doing the same thing and you don't hear a peep out of Republicans." But Duffy accused Democrats of hypocrisy.

