The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

American Rescue Act Brings Back Government For The People

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

"The most extraordinary piece of legislation that I've seen in a very long time." That's the reaction of economic analyst Steven Rattner on Morning Joe this morning. Rattner showed several charts contrasting Biden's bill to Trump's tax cuts. "These pieces of legislation are almost the same size of $1.9 trillion," said Rattner. The difference between which set of Americans the legislation helps, however, is stark. Rattner called this "the most dramatic shift in philosophy of government" in 80 years, comparing it to FDR's approach to government after the Hoover administration.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/american-rescue-act-brings-back-government

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version