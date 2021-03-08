American Rescue Act Brings Back Government For The People

Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Monday, 08 March 2021

"The most extraordinary piece of legislation that I've seen in a very long time." That's the reaction of economic analyst Steven Rattner on Morning Joe this morning. Rattner showed several charts contrasting Biden's bill to Trump's tax cuts. "These pieces of legislation are almost the same size of $1.9 trillion," said Rattner. The difference between which set of Americans the legislation helps, however, is stark. Rattner called this "the most dramatic shift in philosophy of government" in 80 years, comparing it to FDR's approach to government after the Hoover administration.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/american-rescue-act-brings-back-government