Tom Cotton 'Forgot' He Voted For Prisoners To Get Checks

After trying to sabotage the 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill over the weekend, Republicans are now lying about issues that they themselves had voted for under Donald Trump. Typical Republican hypocrisy that depends on the short attention span of the Fox News viewer. Sad! Good luck turning people against the wildly popular American Rescue Act, fellas. On Sunday's Meet The Press, Sen. Barrasso claimed that prisoners and undocumented workers were receiving stimulus fund from the COVID bill. This, with this bill, they're going to people in prison, they're going to people who are illegal immigrants, they're going to people who make much more money than you would expect people to actually need relief or help at this point. A person needs a Social Security number to receive monies, so we rate this statement as "A Lie" from Sen. Barrasso. This is a new bogus talking point coming from the #QOP. This morning on Fox News, Sen. Cotton said, "Look how crazy some of the Democratic ideas are." He continued, "They had a chance on Saturday to stop checks from going to prisoners. From going to the Boston bomber for instance and on that vote they declined."

