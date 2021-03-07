Former Neo-Nazi Recruiter: Fox News Driving Radicalization In America

Articles

Former white supremacist skinhead gang member Frank Meeink who now lectures against the movement discussed what's driving the radicalization we're seeing on the right with CNN's Pamela Brown. None of this will come as any surprise to anyone who has been monitoring the hate speech and right-wing propaganda being pushed by Fox "news" day in and day out, or to anyone who has lost a loved one that's been sucked in by their garbage. Following the arrest of a Trump State Department appointee who is facing six federal charges in connection with the MAGA insurrection riot at the Capitol on January 6th, Brown asked Meeink "how does a person become so radicalized and so lost in the conspiracy rabbit hole that he attacks the very government he is working for?" and what this tells us about "the selection conspiracy movement and who it attracts." Meeink told Brown that unfortunately it's attracting "idol worshipers" and that "we need to stop giving American red meat to fight over," before placing much of the blame squarely on Fox.

