Manchin Will Enable GOP Obstruction: 'I'd Make It Harder To Get Rid Of The Filibuster'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday doubled down on his defense of the Senate filibuster, which is preventing Democrats from enacting most of their agenda. Manchin was asked about his support for the filibuster during an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace. "Would you consider, if the Republicans just won't go along with anything, reforming the filibuster?" Wallace wondered. "For instance, the filibuster doesn't apply now to either budget rules -- that's why you have this reconciliation on budget issues -- or to nominations. Would you consider extending exemptions to other issues or would you consider going back to the old filibuster, sort of like 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' and Jimmy Stewart, where you want to filibuster? It's not an automatic 60 votes, you've got to stay on the Senate floor and keep talking." "The filibuster should be painful," Manchin agreed. "It really should be painful. We've made it more comfortable over the years. Not intentionally. It just evolved into that. Maybe it has to be more painful. Maybe you have to stand there. There's things that we can talk about." But the West Virginia Democrat made it clear that he is against significant filibuster reforms.

