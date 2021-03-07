Bully-Boy Trump Threatens To Campaign Against 'Disloyal' Murkowski In Alaska

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 16:16 Hits: 1

Trump's still desperately trying to remain relevant and keep his hold over the Republican party, but as CNN's Paul Begala rightfully noted, Trump's as likely to be successful with this move "as the captain of the Exxon Valdez back in the 90s." We'll see if Trump actually makes his way up to Alaska. I wouldn't recommend anyone holding their breath. From Politico: Trump vows to campaign against 'disloyal' Murkowski: Former President Donald Trump is making official his plans to target Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, vowing to travel to Alaska to campaign against her ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. In a statement to POLITICO on Saturday, Trump said: “I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.” Murkowski, who has held her seat since 2002, has been a longtime critic of the former president and was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict him in last month’s impeachment trial. She is the only one of the seven to face reelection in 2022. A Murkowski spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/bully-boy-trump-threatens-campaign-against