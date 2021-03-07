The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders: 1.9T Bill Is Greatest Legislation To Help Working Families In Modern History

Sen. Bernie Sanders praised the passing of the American Rescue Plan, calling it the greatest piece of legislation that has helped the working class in America in modern history. While Republicans in Congress, and their propagandists on right-wing media scream about Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head, the Democratic party do the work of the people. Not one single Republican voted to help their constituents during a pandemic. Think about it. Owning the libs is their only policy. Performance theater and lies are the only things in their party platform. Remember, in the 2020 RNC convention, they didn't even offer up a new platform. They only pledged fealty to their seditious, narcissistic baby-in-chief. Even the seditious Sen. Josh Hawley, who has tried to position himself as a wingnut populist, having worked with Bernie Sanders on raising the minimum wage, voted against raising the minimum wage to $15. The idiot voted against himself. And against the American people. As Digby writes, it's a blow not to get the $15 minimum wage, but what is left in it is extremely impressive:

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/bernie-sanders-19t-bill-greatest

