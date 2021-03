Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 22:17 Hits: 11

After 24 hours of debate, the Senate in a 50-49 vote passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The measure now moves back to the House which must pass an identical version.

