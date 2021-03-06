Rep. Lofgren Compiled 2,000 Pages Of Colleagues' Seditious Attacks On The Election

Articles

Saturday, 06 March 2021

As federal investigators look into possible connections between MAGA Republicans in Congress and the January 6 seditionists, Rep. Zoe Lofgran (D-CA) has quietly compiled and released nearly 2,000 pages of her colleagues' social media posts as potential evidence of their complicity. In an introduction to her report, Lofgren says that “colleagues and constituents alike” have sought her opinion on recourse against any members who may have been involved in the insurrection. Although she did not directly say so in her introduction, Lofgren's clear intent was to gather evidence from the public statements of those members, via their social media posts, before and after January 6. Probably the most disturbing material comes from Arizona’s Rep. Paul Gosar. From CNN: The report features a collection of social media posts and tweets that span dozens of pages from Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar where he urges supporters to "hold the line," days before what would become the Capitol insurrection. In another social media post included in the report, Gosar wrote that "sedition and treason for stealing votes is appropriate."

