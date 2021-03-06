Republicans Are Morally Bankrupt, Dr. Seuss Edition

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 19:43 Hits: 7

Republican Minority leader Kevin McCarthy posted a five minute video of him reading the Dr. Seuss book, "Green Eggs and Ham" as way to emphasize the only idea they have that appeals to MAGA traitors. While America tries to dig itself out of the immoral and deadly response the Trump administration took in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, right wing media and Republican politicians have chosen to offer no ideas to help the US people. Instead, they embrace the moronic culture wars they've been creating for decades. That's all Republicans are in Congress these days: faux cancel culture warriors. Republicans are perfectly fine cancelling their own members in Congress for the crime of criticizing Trump. That's the true meaning of cancel culture. But don't dare allow a publishing company to decide to stop publishing a book that contains racist tropes. "I still like Dr. Seuss," McCarthy tweeted. "RT if you still like him too!" Rep. McCarthy is so stupid I doubt he even knows as CBS reports, "Green Eggs and Ham" is not one of the books that will no longer be published. Republicans used to be for free markets before they decided to rewrite the First Amendment to say private companies are not allowed to make decisions they feel are best for their own companies. (Mr. Potato Head is another big target these days for Qonservatives.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/republicans-are-bankrupt