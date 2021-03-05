Dissenter Weekly: Report Shows How Whistleblower Protection Laws Often Fail Whistleblowers—Globally

Articles

In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights an important report from the Government Accountability Project and the International Bar Association on the state of whistleblower protection laws in 37 countries.

Kevin also covers two Congolese whistleblowers who revealed their identities at great risk to themselves. They disclosed information related to a money laundering network in the Democratic Republic of Congo that is tied to the exploitation of resources and minerals.

During the final part of the show, he discusses a report on the raw or undercooked food members of the National Guard are being fed while deployed at the Capitol Hill building.

This week’s stories:

Report: Whistleblower Laws Underutilized Throughout The World

Canada Apparently The Worst For Effective Whistleblower Protection Laws

Congolese Whistleblowers, Who Allegedly Exposed Oligarch’s Efforts To Evade US Sanctions, Reveal Themselves



Texas Attorney General Blocks Testimony At Whistleblower Hearing

Whistleblower: National Guard Members At Capitol Hill Are Getting Sick From Food

US Journalists Form Unions To Survive ‘Hedge Fund Vampires’ And COVID-19 Pandemic





