Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 15:38 Hits: 1

Senate Democrats are nearing an agreement within their caucus to reduce the boost in federal unemployment benefits in the COVID-19 relief bill to $300 from the $400 included in the House bill.Democratic centrists led by Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541795-senate-democrats-near-deal-to-reduce-jobless-plus-up-to-300