Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 00:42 Hits: 3

It's the latest setback for Cuomo, who is facing a pair of political crises. But many of his critics say the legislation doesn't do enough to wrest power back from the executive branch.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/POOL /AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/05/974083354/new-york-legislature-strips-cuomo-of-extraordinary-emergency-powers-with-a-cavea