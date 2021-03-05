Johnson's Scheme To Delay COVID Relief Blows Up In His Face

Articles

Before the American Rescue Plan Act came to the Senate floor, Ron Johnson (Q - 13th Hole at Mar-A-Lardo) boasted how he had this big elaborate scheme to delay the bill's inevitable passage by days or weeks: The Oshkosh Republican on Wednesday afternoon promised to force a full reading of the bill while speaking on The Vicki McKenna Show. He said that reading the entirety of the document would likely take up to 10 hours. "I will make them read their 600- to 700-page bill," he said on the radio program. "So that every member of the Senate would have time to read it ... before we start the debate on it." After the reading, Johnson said he is prepared to continue to use parliamentary procedure to slow down a full vote by introducing as many amendments as he can. He hopes the price tag of the bill will go down substantially by the end of the debate by eliminating portions of the bill he sees as unfit. On Thursday, before RoJo followed through with his threat, forcing Senate clerks to spend hours and hours reading aloud every word of the bill., he wasted more time by trying to shock and awe his colleagues by trying to explain how much money $1.9 trillion is, getting desperate in his attempt to do so.

