Tom Cotton Whines: Biden DOD Nominee Did Mean Tweets

In the category of you can't make this up, Senator Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, opposes Biden's pick as a top Pentagon policy advisor because previously he ridiculed Republicans for their lapdog support of Trump. On TWITTER. Colin Kahl is a huge supporter of the Iran nuclear deal. You may recall that it was Senator Tom Cotton who penned the treasonous letter to Iran claiming that he and his Republican co-conspirators had the power to un-do the deal after the Obama administration ended. Now is a good time to remember that in 2015, Sen. Tom Cotton led a group of 47 Republicans who got together and sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader with the explicit intent of undermining the Iran nuclear deal. They’re just looking for a reason to go to war. https://t.co/8pOEsZWHbv — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) June 16, 2019 Now Tom Cotton has a "problem" with Kahl's tweets. Isn't that special. Cotton said, " Kahl also has a long record of volatile outbursts of intemperate and unbalanced rants against people who merely disagree with him." Does that remind you of anyone?

