Lachlan Murdoch's Self-Delusion Keeps Fox News Alive

Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

NBC News’ Dylan Byers covered Murdoch’s remarks at an investor conference on Thursday. "The main beneficiary of the Trump administration from a ratings point of view was MSNBC... and that’s because they were the loyal opposition," Murdoch said of the rival cable network. "That’s what our job is now with the Biden administration, and you’ll see our ratings really improve from here." That’s a load of hogwash. In February – you know, while Biden was president – MSNBC won the total day ratings. And while Fox had the most prime time viewers, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show beat both Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity. Also, while we all know that Fox is a propaganda machine, Fox still calls itself a “news network.” Other than its true purpose, Murdoch seems shockingly ignorant of what Fox airs or maybe even the news, itself. More from Byers: "75 million people voted for a Republican president, sometimes in spite of his personality at times," he said. "That's what we represent. We're going to stick to the center-right. That's where our audience is."

