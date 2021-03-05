AZ Rep Grumbles 'No Masks Were Required' To Curb HIV

Articles

Friday, 05 March 2021

Arizona State Representative Joseph Chaplik mounted a unique argument against face masks during a recent session of the state legislature. "The HIV that was going to [cause] the global destruction of human bodies with AIDS, we heard about that in the '80s," he said. "Yet no masks were required." Maybe it's because Joseph Chaplik was probably a small child when HIV ravaged this country. Or maybe it's because he's a sheltered Catholic boy who wasn't ever told about the communities HIV ravaged. Maybe it's because he's more interested in fighting the face mask culture war than giving a damn about his constituents. He did, after all, get the legislature to agree to lift any mask mandate on businesses, because liberty and profits over all else. Whatever it is, someone should tell him that condoms are HIV masks, just like face masks are COVID's condoms. Raw Story

