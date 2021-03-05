'San Diego Karen' Sues GoFundMe Campaign Creator Over Starbucks Barista Fundraiser

Articles

Friday, 05 March 2021

Last summer we brought you the story of Amber Lynn Giles who tried to shame a Starbucks barista after he refused service to her because she wouldn't wear a mask. Her snotty Facebook post (now deleted) backfired in spectacular fashion after Matt Cowan set up a GoFundMe page, which went viral and racked up over $100,000. Now, almost a year later, she's filed a lawsuit against Cowan and his company, for defamation and invasion of privacy even though Giles campaign against the Starbucks employee was completely public. Self-inflicted assholery is my not so legalistic interpretation of the events. And because she's just a horrible human being, she wants some money. Source: KCAL, Los Angeles A woman has filed a lawsuit again the creator of a GoFundMe campaign that raised tens of thousands of dollars for a Starbucks barista in San Diego who went viral after asking her to mask up. The controversy sparked last June when a barista named Lenin asked customer and plaintiff Amber Giles to wear a mask in the store, according to KGTV in San Diego. She refused and left. Giles then posted a photo of the barista to Facebook which read, “Meet Lenen (sic) from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”

