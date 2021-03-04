Politics Politics: How The Black Church Has Shaped American Politics

Articles

Thursday, 04 March 2021

Republicans in Georgia’s House of Representatives passed a package of voting laws Monday that includes limiting Sunday voting to one Sunday during the state’s three weeks of early voting. If the measure becomes law, it could limit “souls to the polls” initiatives that encourage Black Americans to vote in conjunction with church attendance. About 30 percent of Georgia voters are Black, but in 2020 they made up about 37 percent of Sunday votes, according to data from Fair Fight Action, a group founded by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

This installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast explores the role that the Black church plays in American politics, through initiatives like “souls to the polls” and beyond. Joining the podcast are Andra Gillespie, political science professor at Emory University, Besheer Mohamed, senior researcher at Pew Research Center, and Stacey Holman, the director of PBS’s recent documentary series “The Black Church.”

