The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Black Church Has Been A Force In American Politics Since Before Black Americans Could Vote

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

This installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast explores the role that the Black church plays in American politics, through initiatives like “souls to the polls” and beyond. Joining the podcast are Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie, Pew Research Center senior researcher Besheer Mohamed as well as Stacey Holman, the director of PBS’s recent documentary series “The Black Church.”

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/the-black-church-has-been-a-force-in-american-politics-since-before-black-americans-could-vote/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version