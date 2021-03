Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021

Republicans are pressing the State Department to back an arms embargo on Iran amid strikes on coalition forces in Iraq that are believed to be from militias with ties to Tehran. GOP Sens. Joni Ernst (Iowa) and Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) urged...

