Pence Is Trying To Curry Favor With People Who Wanted To Kill Him

Thursday, 04 March 2021

Alysin Camerota summed it up. "Former vice president Mike Pence has broken his silence in an op-ed about the election. and a new election law. His op-ed cries out for a reality check and John Avlon is here to oblige," she said. "There's not a phrase in English for what former VP Mike Pence did yesterday. He emerged himself with an op-ed trying to curry favor with some of the same people who wanted to kill him at the Capitol," Avlon said. Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! "I mean, this is more than a fool's errand or exercise in political masochism. Listen to the first part of the first line. 'After an election marked by significant voting irregularities, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the 2020 election.' He's trying to dignify the Big Lie. The same one that almost got him killed. Because, of course, there were not significant voting irregularities. "You need more evidence than the 60 court cases Team Trump lost, listen to election officials nationwide or former AG Bill Barr, Chris Wray. Pence knows a certain truth. Why is he doing it? Stockholm syndrome is when you start to identify with your captors. This is way worse. Listen to him trying to meet the mob halfway.

