House Passes Major Voting Rights Bill, Setting Up Battle For Filibuster Reform

Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021

The House stayed in late Wednesday to wrap up a critical week's of work: passing H.R. 1, the sweeping voting and democracy reforms, and a expansive overhaul of American policing, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The House was shuttered Thursday, a result of the threat of violence against the Capitol bubbling up from those forces that, in part, make the legislation necessary: those with fascist and white supremacist instincts to impose their will over the majority, and particularly citizens of color, by keeping them out of the polls and under constant threat from law enforcement.

