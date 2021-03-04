The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Passes Major Voting Rights Bill, Setting Up Battle For Filibuster Reform

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

The House stayed in late Wednesday to wrap up a critical week's of work: passing H.R. 1, the sweeping voting and democracy reforms, and a expansive overhaul of American policing, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The House was shuttered Thursday, a result of the threat of violence against the Capitol bubbling up from those forces that, in part, make the legislation necessary: those with fascist and white supremacist instincts to impose their will over the majority, and particularly citizens of color, by keeping them out of the polls and under constant threat from law enforcement.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/house-passes-major-civil-rights-bill

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version