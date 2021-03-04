Gohmert Claims Pelosi, Schumer Are The Only QAnon Believers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 17:44 Hits: 8

Texas Congressman Louie Gohemert, who was admonished by FOX Business for promoting anti-Semitic George Soros conspiracy theories to Lou Dobbs, now claims he doesn't know any Republicans who believe in QAnon. The Capitol police advised Congress of security threats being made from QAnon and other Trump supporters over their latest March 4th conspiracies. Some Qanon types believe March 4 is a magic day in which Trump will somehow be sworn in for a second term. The claim got under Gohmert's mask. Why March 4th? Because that was the country’s original Inauguration Day, of course. Speaking on the House floor, Gohmert said, "We were told 'no,' there is some concern from somebody that the QAnon announced inauguration will be tomorrow (March 4) so we need to get out of town." Gohmert continued, "Apparently there's somebody that believes --I don't know anybody on our side, but perhaps the Speaker and the Majority Leader are the believers in QAnon. Nobody else here I know of." Ummmm, Marjorie Taylor Greene? Trump believes in QAnon. Michael Flynn believes in QAnon. Rep. Lauren Boebert believes in QAnon. QAnon believes in QAnon. In the service of returning Donald Trump to office. Pelosi and Schumer? Not so much. The list goes QAnon and on and on.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/rep-louie-gohmert-claims-only-spearker