Ron DeSantis Is Selling Vaccines To Rich Floridians

Thank God there's at least one prominent Democrat in Florida to speak out about this disgusting "donations for vaccines" practice by Trump mini-me Ron DeSantis. The state agriculture official called it "corruption at its worst." The Miami Herald reported yesterday that former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner made a $250,000 campaign contribution to Ron DeSantis last week after the high-end Florida Keys community where Rauner owns a home were among the first in the state to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Via the Sun-Sentinel: Rauner’s connection to the favorable treatment first was reported Wednesday by the Miami Herald, which obtained a memo the management of the exclusive Ocean Reef Club sent to residents noting that its medical center had vaccinations for residents age 65 and over while most Floridians struggled to access the shots. DeSantis has used the state’s vaccination program to open special distribution sites in select communities while skipping state and local vaccine registration logs, various Florida news outlets have reported..

