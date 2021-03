Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:56 Hits: 3

Rachel Maddow didn't sugarcoat it Wednesday night. Elaine Chao misused her office as Trump's alleged "Transportation Secretary" from the beginning, appearing regularly to promote her father's business while in office. Drain the swamp? Not in the Transportation Department!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/maddow-even-second-grader-knows-elaine