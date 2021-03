Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 10:02 Hits: 5

Officials stepped up security in Washington, D.C., because of a false theory circulating online that has convinced some Donald Trump supporters that he will return to the presidency on Thursday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/973561064/security-tightens-amid-reports-extremists-may-try-to-breach-capitol-again