Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 00:55 Hits: 1

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration would promote democracy abroad but not through costly military interventions, which he said had failed in the past. Blinken’s comments came Wednesday as he outlined President Joe Biden's foreign policy objectives, as VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

