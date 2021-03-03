Texas Gov. Abbott Drops Covid Restrictions To Change The Subject From Horrific Storm

Articles

Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Morning Joe was wondering why Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference yesterday seemed so familiar. It is now time to open Texas 100%. Every business that wants to be open should be open. Everyone who wants to work should have that opportunity. Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting covid. "I have heard this before. Where have I heard this before?" Joe Scarborough asked. Then they rolled the famous clip from "Jaws": I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers. But as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time, and Amity, as you know, means friendship. "Yeah. Willie, there are so many things that Republicans do that make them the party of gestures. This could be of course a deadly gesture, but Greg Abbott understands, I hope, that we understand he is doing this and putting peoples' lives in danger because he's trying to move past a crisis of his making where people died," Scarborough said. "They froze to death. They didn't have drinking water for weeks. He's trying to change the subject when he knows if he just waits a month, the way vaccines are rolling out, he would be able to make that announcement safely. But we learned from CPAC that the people that acted most recklessly are the ones that are the most rewarded." "Yeah. That's the frustration," Willie Geist said.

